LeBron Hints at Possible Olympic Absence After Lakers' Playoff Exit

LeBron James Hints at Possible Olympic Absence After Season-Ending Loss

Author:
Publish date:

Lakers star LeBron James hinted that he may not participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after Los Angeles was eliminated from the NBA postseason on Thursday night. 

James, speaking after L.A.'s 113–100 loss, said, "Nah, I think I'm gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics," when asked if he would participate in games, alluding instead to his upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin July 23, one week after the Space Jam sequel premiers. 

James scored 29 points on 11-for-26 shooting, and added nine rebounds and seven assists, in the Game 6 loss to the Suns. This year's playoff defeat marked the first time in his career that he has lost a postseason series in the first round. 

The 36-year-old James returned to action in the 2021 NBA season after  taking just a two months break following his fourth title last October. This season, he sprained his right ankle in March and missed a total of 26 games before the playoffs.

“It’s been draining,” James said, referring to the past 18 months. “Mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally draining.”

James has won two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic bronze medal with Team USA. While he participated at the Athens, Beijing and London Games, he sat out of the 2016 Olympics in Brazil in the wake of the 2016 NBA finals. 

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC East Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the odds for the NFC East Division champion, as well as each team's win total projections.

PLL Y3
Play
lacrosse

PLL Starts Year 3 After Expanding, Merging With MLL

Before action gets underway on Friday night, here's what you need to know about the upcoming PLL season.

akron-cuts-sports-golf-tennis
Play
Tennis

Russian Tennis Player Arrested on Suspicion of Match-Fixing

Russia's Yana Sizikova was arrested during the French Open this week after being suspected of match-fixing last year.

Tyler Zomboro
MLB

Rays Minor Leaguer Hospitalized After Taking Liner to the Head

Tyler Zombro is in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night.

dCOVsticky_H
Play
MLB

'This Should Be the Biggest Scandal in Sports'

The inside story of how rampant pitch-doctoring in MLB is pumping pitchers up and deflating offenses.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rookies: Top 10 First-Year Studs

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football rookies for the 2021 NFL season.

max-scherzer-trade-destinations
MLB

The Five Best Trade Fits for Max Scherzer

The Nationals are going nowhere fast for the second straight season, and their ace is a pending free agent. It may soon be time to make a deal.