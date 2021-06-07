Report: AD Not Expected to Play in Tokyo Olympics

Lakers forward Anthony Davis is not expected to play for Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Reports of Davis's future absence comes as the Lakers star missed the second half of Game 4 against the Suns, all of Game 5 and all but five minutes of Game 6 because of a strained left groin. He also suffered from an Achilles injury and a calf strain during the 2020–21 regular season.

Like Davis, LeBron James is also not expected to play in the Olympics, according to The Athletic.

James hinted that he may not participate in the upcoming games after Los Angeles was eliminated from the NBA postseason last Thursday.

James, speaking after L.A.'s 113–100 loss, said, "Nah, I think I'm gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics," when asked whether he would participate in games, alluding instead to his upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin July 23, one week after the Space Jam sequel premieres.

Neither James nor Davis played in the 2016 Rio Olympics. James had just come off an NBA finals appearance while Davis underwent offseason surgery to fix a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.

In regard to other possible Team USA absences this summer, according to The Athletic, Warriors star Stephen Curry is “50-50” on whether he wants to make an Olympic debut in Tokyo.

It is unclear when the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team will be announced.

In March, USA Basketball announced 57 finalists who would be considered in the selection pool.

