Report: NBA Targets Oct. 19 as Start of 2021-22 Season

Report: NBA Targets Oct. 19 as Opening Night for 2021-22 Season

The NBA will open the 2021-22 season on Oct. 19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Holding opening night in October will bring the NBA back to its traditional schedule, with Game 1 of the 2022 Finals slated for June 2. The latest possible date of the Finals is June 19, with the 2022 NBA draft slated for June 23.

The NBA's calendar for 2020-21 was altered this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening night for the 72-game season was held on Dec. 22, 2020, and the 2021 Finals will be held in July. After the Heat and Lakers experienced shortened offseasons last year, a new set of Finals participants will have a trimmed rest period between the 2021 Finals and the season opener for the 2021-22 season. 

The 2021 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, July 8. Game 7, if necessary, will be held on July 22. 

