Joel Embiid Now Supermax Eligible With All-NBA Honor

Joel Embiid headlines the star-studded 2020-21 All-NBA teams as the 76ers star becomes supermax eligible after landing on the second team. 

Philadelphia and the center can negotiate an extension of four years as well as a projected $191M, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. This would begin in 2023-24.

Embiid joins Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Most Improved Player Award winner Julius Randle and LeBron James on the 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team. James has now received a league record of most All-NBA Team selections to 17, which includes a record 13 selections to the First Team. 

The All-NBA First Team features the league's MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic, who has received All-NBA honors for a second consecutive season. Doncic is eligible to sign a rookie max extension this offseason, which will be 30% of the salary cap in 2022-23. Marks reported that this extension is estimated to be $201.5M.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots. 

The All-NBA third team includes Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler and Paul George.

2020-21 ALL NBA VOTING

Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Paul, Leonard, Gobert, Irving and George are all still alive in the playoff run. 

However, two NBA stars will now miss out on mega bonuses after not making the elite list. Both Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell were eligible to receive a $33 million bonus if named to the All-NBA. Now, Marks reports their rookie max extensions will remain at 25% of the cap for 2021-22 season.

