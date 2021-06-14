Gobert, Giannis Lead All-Defense First-Team

Sports Illustrated home
Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead All-Defense First-Team

Jazz center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was named to the NBA's All-Defense First Team on Monday. 

Gobert is joined on the first team by Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as well as Sixers guard Ben Simmons and Warriors forward Draymond Green. 

Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo earned second-team spots in the All-Defense voting, joining Philadelphia teammates Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle. Clippers forward and former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard rounds out the All-Defense second team. 

Monday's selection marks Gobert's fifth All-Defense first-team selection. Green is a six-time All-Defense honoree, earning four first-team honors and two second-team honors. Leonard has appeared on the All-Defense team seven times. 

Four of the final eight teams in the NBA playoffs are represented in this year's All-Defense team. Of the 10 selections, Green is the only player not to appear in the 2021 postseason. 

