Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Ben Simmons' Lack of Development is Hard to Process
Ben Simmons' Lack of Development is Hard to Process

Ben Simmons' Lack of Development Is Hard to Process: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

We know what Ben Simmons is capable of on D, but for him, that letter can also stand for another word: disappointment. Because at this point his lack of development is hard to process.

I say this not simply as a result of him attempting just four shots in the midst of the Sixers historic collapse against the Hawks, or given he missed 10 free throws in a game his team lost by three, but more so due to the fact that I believed in his ability to be a superstar.

Simmons or Joel Embiid was a legit conversation for a while and I was on team Simmons for a minute there. Against Atlanta, Embiid and Simmons became Embiid and Curry, and we’re talking Seth, not Steph. That doesn’t say much for what Tobias Harris contributed either, but Simmons was always supposed to be the other building block.

In a league where shot creation is the most important commodity, in my opinion, followed by shooting, he is far too often a self-check. Simmons can certainly make plays for others, however, when it comes to creating for himself, he isn’t much of a threat.

Especially from the perimeter, where his jumper is the opposite of wet. Which is even more glaring when Embiid is still a force out there despite a knee injury, while Simmons can’t be trusted on the floor in crunch time.

That’s not just a result of his woes at the free throw line either, as Simmons has taken zero shots and has only one assist in the last two fourth quarters.

The bright side for Philly is the Sixers season isn’t over and Simmons can still show why despite his scoring struggles he is a net positive on the court. 

But given where he is in his career, for all the good he does, Ben Simmons should be better.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Jeff Green
NBA

Inside Jeff Green's Long Road to Brooklyn

Green’s winding journey is one of the most unique in NBA history. And he’s not done just yet.

Liz Cambage driving the ball to the rim
WNBA

The WNBA’s Dominant Top Tier Has Emerged

The Storm, Aces and Sun tower above the rest of the league.

Romelu Lukaku against Denmark.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Denmark vs. Belgium

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Denmark and Belgium on Thursday, June 17.

tom-brady-patrick-mahomes-madden
NFL

Brady, Mahomes Featured as 'Madden 22' Cover Athletes

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will go from squaring off in Super Bowl LV to sharing the latest cover of the Madden franchise.

Kenny Smith Dodgeball
NBA

Shaq Drills Kenny Smith in Head While Playing Dodgeball

Charles Barkley was the first player eliminated in 'Inside the NBA' dodgeball game, but it was Smith who took the most gruesome shot.

Trae Young dribbles past two defenders in Hawks-Sixers Game 5
Extra Mustard

7 Wild Stats From the Sixers’ Epic Collapse

What a disaster.

Jimmy Kimmel Bowl
Play
College Football

Jimmy Kimmel to Be Title Sponsor of Inaugural LA Bowl

The LA Bowl has found a big name to be its very first title sponsor: ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Gianluigi-Buffon-Parma
Soccer

Buffon Returns to Parma, His First Club

Gianluigi Buffon has signed a two-year contract with the Serie B club