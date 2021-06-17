Sports Illustrated home
Shaq Drills Kenny Smith in Head While Playing Dodgeball on 'Inside the NBA'

Former NBA player and current Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith appears not to know the five D's of dodgeball. 

At least, he seemed to forget them on Wednesday night. 

To wrap up TNT's postgame show on Wednesday, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal squared off against Smith and Charles Barkley in a game of dodgeball.

The match was short-lived.

Barkley was promptly the first player eliminated, but it was Smith who took the most gruesome shot.

As Johnson lobbed a softie over to Smith, O'Neal fired off a rope that nailed Smith in the side of the head. 

"I'm glad they're soft, man," Smith said afterward.

Maybe next time he'll remember to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.

