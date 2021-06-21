Report: CP3 Remaining Symptom-Free After Positive COVID-19 Test

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Report: Chris Paul Remaining Symptom-Free After Positive COVID-19 Test

Suns star Chris Paul has remained symptom-free after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. 

As a result, Phoenix is encouraged by Paul's progress and is hopeful that he will clear NBA health and safety protocols at some point early in the Western Conference finals, per Yahoo Sports. Paul has been quarantining at his home in Los Angeles. He entered the league's protocols on June 16.

Paul, who, according to multiple reports, is vaccinated, did not play in Game 1 on Sunday vs. the Clippers. Nevertheless, Phoenix topped L.A. 120-114.

"We put [Paul] on FaceTime. He's our leader. We lean on him for a lot," star guard Devin Booker said after the win. "We know how disappointed he is and frustrated he is he couldn't be out here for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, especially knowing his past history around this time. But we had him all the way through. We brought him in the locker room, had him in our after-game huddle. He's proud of us. He's ready to get back, he's working and we can't wait to have him."

Booker finished the victory with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Head coach Monty Williams said Sunday that Paul remains day-to-day.

"As far as Chris is concerned, it's just a day-to-day thing with him right now," Williams said. "I probably drive the people here in town crazy with that, but that's the way it is. We're hopeful that any day now we hear that he can ramp up and get back with us, but right now he's in the protocols."

