Lakers' Alex Caruso Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Eastwood Airport in College Station, Texas, per KBTX-TV.

According to the Brazos County Jail in Bryan, Texas, Caruso was arrested with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. A spokesman from the Texas A&M Police contacted TSA agents at the airport after they found the drug paraphernalia—a grinder with marijuana residue, per KBTX-TV.

Caruso, 27, was born and raised in College Station and attended Texas A&M from 2012-16. According to Brazos County Jail records, Caruso was released on bonds totaling $4200 and $552 fine.

In six games in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Caruso averaged 5.8 points in 20.2 minutes of action.

