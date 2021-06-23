Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Lakers' Alex Caruso Arrested for Possession of Marijuana in Texas

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Eastwood Airport in College Station, Texas, per KBTX-TV

According to the Brazos County Jail in Bryan, Texas, Caruso was arrested with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. A spokesman from the Texas A&M Police contacted TSA agents at the airport after they found the drug paraphernalia—a grinder with marijuana residue, per KBTX-TV

Caruso, 27, was born and raised in College Station and attended Texas A&M from 2012-16. According to Brazos County Jail records, Caruso was released on bonds totaling $4200 and $552 fine.

In six games in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Caruso averaged 5.8 points in 20.2  minutes of action.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

alex-caruso-los-angeles-lakers
NBA

Lakers' Alex Caruso Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

Caruso was arrested by Texas A&M University Police with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana

Jun 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer (31) has his belt checked after he pitched the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

Scherzer Undoes Belt, Romo Strips in Sticky Stuff Checks

Max Scherzer spiked his hat and gloves before starting to undo his belt when Joe Girardi told the umpires to spot check the Nats pitcher for sticky stuff again.

May 15, 2021; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, speaks on his behalf during the Class of 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Play
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Agrees to Settle Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Bryant and three of the families agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit against the companies that owned and operated the helicopter and the pilot's estate.

Wander Franco
MLB

Rays' Wander Franco Launches Home Run in MLB Debut

Franco became the youngest third baseman to homer in his MLB debut in MLB history at age 20, 113 days old.

cade-cunningham-nba-draft-prospect
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Projecting All 60 Picks After Pistons Win Lottery

The 2021 NBA draft order is set and the Pistons are on the clock. Is Cade Cunningham a lock to go No. 1? Here is The Crossover's latest projections.

An NBA basketball sitting on the court
NBA

Pistons Secure Top Pick at 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

The Pistons secured the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Tuesday after winning the league's annual draft lottery.

James Harden (left) with Kevin Durant (right)
NBA

KD, Harden Among NBA Stars Reportedly Playing in Olympics

Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are some of the stars who have reportedly committed to USA Basketball this summer.

carl-nassib-raiders
NFL

Carl Nassib Raiders Jersey Tops Fanatics Sales List

Carl Nassib now owns the top spot on Fanatics' jersey sales list after he became the NFL's first openly gay active player.