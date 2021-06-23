Pistons Secure Top Pick at 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Pistons Secure No. 1 Pick at 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Author:
Publish date:

The Pistons secured the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Tuesday night after winning the league's annual draft lottery.

Detroit last held the top pick in 1970, when the franchise selected Bob Lanier out of St. Bonaventure.  

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the presumptive No. 1 pick heading into the draft. Cunningham played one year for Cowboys where he showcased his ability to be a game-changer from the perimeter, his determination to lead his team to victory and impressive decision making in critical game-time situations. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cunningham is set to only visit the Pistons ahead of the July 29 draft.

USC's Evan Mobley, who had a standout freshman campaign, is another favorite to be selected in the top five picks in this year's draft in part of his ability to be a top-tier rim protector, his length and his offensive skill set. 

Three other players widely considered as top five picks in the draft include G League Ignite's Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga as well as Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs. At the conclusion of the G League's season, Green emerged as Ignite's best player and a much-improved scorer. Kuminga, one of the more NBA-ready athletes, caught the eyes of many in the NBA G League bubble. Suggs, despite a disappointing end to his college career, showed that he could impact the game as a scorer, playmaker and defender. 

Here are the 2021 NBA draft lottery results: 

1. Detroit Pistons 
2. Houston Rockets 
3. Cleveland Cavaliers 
4. Toronto Raptors 
5. Orlando Magic 
6. Oklahoma City Thunder 
7. Golden State Warriors 
8. Orlando Magic 
9. Sacramento Kings
10. New Orleans Pelicans 
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. San Antonio Spurs 
13. Indiana Pacers
14. Golden State Warriors 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer (31) has his belt checked after he pitched the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

Scherzer Starts Disrobing When Ump Spot Checks Him Again

Max Scherzer spiked his hat and gloves before starting to undo his belt when Joe Girardi told the umpires to spot check the Nats pitcher for sticky stuff again.

An NBA basketball sitting on the court
NBA

Pistons Secure Top Pick at 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

The Pistons secured the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Tuesday after winning the league's annual draft lottery.

James Harden (left) with Kevin Durant (right)
NBA

KD, Harden Among NBA Stars Reportedly Playing in Olympics

Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are some of the stars who have reportedly committed to USA Basketball this summer.

carl-nassib-raiders
NFL

Carl Nassib Raiders Jersey Tops Fanatics Sales List

Carl Nassib now owns the top spot on Fanatics' jersey sales list after he became the NFL's first openly gay active player.

James Harden talking with a referee.
NBA

Report: NBA Planning to Change Rules to Limit Drawing Fouls

The NBA is reportedly planning on implementing a rule change this summer that would limit non-basketball moves used to draw fouls.

nneka
Basketball

Derek Fisher Calls 'BS' on Ogwumike's Team USA Omission

Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike is the only former WNBA MVP to not make an Olympic roster.

Luka Modric scores for Croatia vs Scotland
Soccer

Modrić Stunner Sends Croatia Through to Euro 2020 Knockout Stage

Croatia wound up finishing second behind England in their group and secured a place in the last 16.

Raheem Sterling scores for England vs. Czech Republic
Soccer

England Tops Its Euro Group, but the Real Work Starts Now

Underwhelming yet unscathed, the Three Lions topped their group at the European Championship, which comes with a competitive trade-off.