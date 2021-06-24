Report: Jason Kidd 'Frontrunner' to be Mavs' Next Coach

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Jason Kidd 'Strong Frontrunner' to be Next Mavericks Coach

Author:
Updated:
Original:

With the Mavericks closing in on hiring a new general manager, Jason Kidd has emerged as a frontrunner to be Dallas's next coach, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the soon-to-be hired general manager have been in discussions about the team's coaching candidates. Kidd has gained the support of Mavricks legend Dirk Nowitzki and others advising Cuban, per MacMahon. 

Kidd, now an assistant coach for the Lakers, played four seasons with the Mavericks and helped Dallas win its first NBA title in 2011. Former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who was hired as the Pacers new coach on Thursday, made a strong endorsement for Kidd to be the next head coach for the Mavericks. 

"My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players," Carlisle told ESPN. "I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion."

Additionally, the franchise has reportedly spoken with longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison about joining Dallas's front office, according to MacMahon. Harrison has been approached by other teams before to join their front offices, and has strong relationships with several of the league's players, including Doncic.

The Mavericks are reportedly progressing on finalizing deals with Harrison and Kidd, per Wojnarowski.

The Mavericks hired Mike Forde's Sportsology—a consulting firm used by NBA teams for hiring general managers—to assist the search for a new head of basketball operations.

On June 17, Carlisle informed the Mavericks that he would not return to the organization for the 2021-22 season. He had two years left on his contract after serving as Dallas's head coach for the last 13 seasons.

Carlisle's departure came a day after the Mavs parted ways with former general manager and president of operations Donnie Nelson. Under Nelson's leadership, Dallas made the playoffs in 17 of its last 21 seasons, went to the Western Conference finals three times (2002–03, '05–06 and '10–11), advanced to the NBA Finals twice ('05–06, '10–11) and won its first championship in '11. 

The Mavericks finished the regular season fifth in the Western Conference and were eliminated in the first round by the Clippers, their second first-round postseason exit in two seasons.

More NBA Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

jason-kidd
NBA

Report: Jason Kidd 'Frontrunner' to be Mavs' Next Coach

Kidd has gained the support of Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki and others advising Mark Cuban.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) passes the ball past Liberty Flames forward Kyle Rode (22) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
NBA

NBA Combine Notebook: Cunningham at No. 1 Not a Done Deal

Detroit's decision on who to take No. 1 seems to be far from a foregone conclusion. Plus, notes from the NBA combine and which prospects improved their stock.

Stanford Cardinal players huddle on the court prior to their game against the Arizona Wildcats in the national championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome.
College

NCAA Athletes Speak Out to Oppose NCAA's New NIL Proposal

Members of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee passionately defended the NCAA's original legislative proposal to Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

Scottie Pippen and Kevin Durant
NBA

KD Fires Back at Scottie Pippen's Criticism After Nets' Loss

The Hall of Famer was critical of Kevin Durant's playoff performance after the Nets were bounced in the second round by the Bucks.

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
College

Kentucky Gov. Signs First Executive Order for NIL Compensation

Andy Beshear is the first governor to issue an executive order to allow name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes effective July 1.

Chile-Arturo-Vidal-Paraguay-Copa-America
Soccer

How to Watch Chile vs. Paraguay

The two sides meet in group play at Copa América in Brazil on Thursday, June 24.

erik-spoelstra-tyler-herro-miami-heat
NBA

Herro, Heat Coaches Offer Help After Condo Collapses

Tyler Herro was among the first to provide aid after a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed near Miami on Thursday.

Luis Suarez leads Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

How to Watch Bolivia vs. Uruguay

The two sides meet in the group stage of Copa América on Thursday, June 24.