Report: Jason Kidd 'Frontrunner' to be Mavs' Next Coach

With the Mavericks closing in on hiring a new general manager, Jason Kidd has emerged as a frontrunner to be Dallas's next coach, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the soon-to-be hired general manager have been in discussions about the team's coaching candidates. Kidd has gained the support of Mavricks legend Dirk Nowitzki and others advising Cuban, per MacMahon.

Kidd, now an assistant coach for the Lakers, played four seasons with the Mavericks and helped Dallas win its first NBA title in 2011. Former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who was hired as the Pacers new coach on Thursday, made a strong endorsement for Kidd to be the next head coach for the Mavericks.

"My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka [Doncic] have so many things in common as players," Carlisle told ESPN. "I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion."

Additionally, the franchise has reportedly spoken with longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison about joining Dallas's front office, according to MacMahon. Harrison has been approached by other teams before to join their front offices, and has strong relationships with several of the league's players, including Doncic.

The Mavericks are reportedly progressing on finalizing deals with Harrison and Kidd, per Wojnarowski.

The Mavericks hired Mike Forde's Sportsology—a consulting firm used by NBA teams for hiring general managers—to assist the search for a new head of basketball operations.

On June 17, Carlisle informed the Mavericks that he would not return to the organization for the 2021-22 season. He had two years left on his contract after serving as Dallas's head coach for the last 13 seasons.

Carlisle's departure came a day after the Mavs parted ways with former general manager and president of operations Donnie Nelson. Under Nelson's leadership, Dallas made the playoffs in 17 of its last 21 seasons, went to the Western Conference finals three times (2002–03, '05–06 and '10–11), advanced to the NBA Finals twice ('05–06, '10–11) and won its first championship in '11.

The Mavericks finished the regular season fifth in the Western Conference and were eliminated in the first round by the Clippers, their second first-round postseason exit in two seasons.

