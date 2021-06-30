Giannis Doubtful for Game 5 With Hyperextended Knee

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids Structural Damage In Left Knee

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has no structural damage in his left knee injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. The news was first reported by ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski and later confirmed by the team. There is no timetable for his return.

The Bucks said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Hawks on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo left Tuesday night's game after he hyperextended his left knee and landed awkwardly on his leg when jumping to contest an alley-oop against Atlanta's Clint Capela early in the third quarter. He was helped off the court and went to the locker room with the team trainer and his brother and teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

He did not return to the game.

"We'll see what happens with Giannis," star guard Khris Middleton said after Milwaukee's Game 4 loss. "It would be great if he plays, but if not, we still have a capable team of going out there and winning."

Antetokounmpo finished Tuesday's game with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes. His absence for Thursday's game would be a blow for the Bucks, who are eyeing their first NBA Finals appearance since 1973-74, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the team's leading scorer. 

The two-time league MVP had another stellar regular season, averaging 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. In 15 playoff games, Antetokounmpo is averaging a postseason career-high 28.2 points to go along with 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. 

Antetokounmpo is also one of three players (Larry Bird and LeBron James) to average 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists while shooting 50 percent in a single playoff run.

Tipoff for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

