Giannis Ruled Out of Game 4 Against Hawks After Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out of Game 4 Against Hawks with Knee Injury

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Hawks with an apparent injury to his left knee. He did not return to Tuesday night's game.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Antetokounmpo is expected to undergo further imaging on his left knee on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo fell to the ground after he hyperextended his left knee when colliding with Atlanta's Clint Capela early in the third quarter. He was helped off the court and went to the locker room with the team trainer and his brother and teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo retuned to the sidelines a few minutes later.

Immediately following Antetokounmpo's injury, the Hawks went on a 15-2 scoring run.

The five-time all-star forward finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

