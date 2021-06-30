Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out of Game 4 Against Hawks with Knee Injury

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Hawks with an apparent injury to his left knee. He did not return to Tuesday night's game.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Antetokounmpo is expected to undergo further imaging on his left knee on Wednesday. 

Antetokounmpo fell to the ground after he hyperextended his left knee when colliding with Atlanta's Clint Capela early in the third quarter. He was helped off the court and went to the locker room with the team trainer and his brother and teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. 

Antetokounmpo retuned to the sidelines a few minutes later.

Immediately following Antetokounmpo's injury, the Hawks went on a 15-2 scoring run. 

The five-time all-star forward finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

giannis-game-4-injury
NBA

Giannis Ruled Out of Game 4 Against Hawks After Injury

Antetokounmpo fell to the ground after he hyperextended his left knee early in the third quarter.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is under investigation by Pasadena police for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier this year.
MLB

Report: Trevor Bauer Accused of Assaulting a Woman

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier this year.

Penny Hardaway coaching Memphis.
NBA

Hardaway to Stay in Memphis Despite Interest From Magic

Penny Hardaway announced on Instagram Tuesday evening he will return to Memphis despite interviewing for the Magic's head coach vacancy.

carmelo-anthony-trail-blazers
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Wins NBA's Social Justice Champion Award

The award, named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, recognizes players who are making strides in the fight for social justice.

Hawks guard Trae Young being tended to after suffering a foot injury in Game 3 vs. the Bucks
NBA

Hawks' Trae Young Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Bucks

Young suffered a deep bone bruise in his right foot in Game 3 against Milwaukee.

Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates a win over Sweden
Soccer

With a Goal at the Death, Ukraine Has New Life at Euro 2020

Ukraine was the last entrant into the knockout stage, but that hasn't stopped Andriy Shevchenko's side from reaching its first European Championship quarterfinal.

Apr 13, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) prepares to shoot a free throw against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Clock Running Out on Dame Time

Is Lillard seeking a way out of Portland? What is Team USA looking like? Plus a deep dive into the Mavericks.

May 8, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) walks down the court during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 124-102. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Totally Plausible Lillard Trades, Bucks Operate At 100%

Could this be the end of the Lillard–Portland saga? Plus Milwaukee is on fire.