Beverly Shoves Paul, Ejected in Suns' Series Clincher

Patrick Beverley Ejected for Cheap Shot on Chris Paul in Phoenix's Series-Clinching Win

Author:
Publish date:

As Suns point guard Chris Paul was putting the finishing touches on what would become a series-clinching win that sent Phoenix to the NBA Finals, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley let his frustrations get the better of him.

As the teams went to their respective benches following a timeout, Beverley shoved Paul in the back and to the ground after Paul hit a deep three-pointer. The shot gave the Suns a 26-point lead with under six minutes to go.

Beverley was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game. He finished with 11 points and three assists, as the Suns went on to win, 130-103.

The Suns led virtually wire-to-wire in this one, never trailing since late in the first quarter. Phoenix outscored Los Angeles 64–46 in the second half and shot 17-for-31 on three-point attempts.

Paul turned in a sensational performance, with 41 points and eight assists on 16-for-24 shooting. Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 17 rebounds, while Devin Booker scored 22 points.

Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 26 points and nine rebounds. Paul George had 21 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-15 shooting.

The win puts the Suns in the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history and first since 1993. Phoenix has never won an NBA championship. The Suns will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Bucks and Hawks, with Phoenix holding home court advantage regardless of its opponent.

