Report: Carlisle Hiring Lloyd Pierce as Pacers Assistant

Report: Rick Carlisle Hiring Lloyd Pierce as Pacers Assistant Coach

Author:
Publish date:

The Pacers are finalizing a deal to hire former Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce as Rick Carlisle's assistant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Currently, Pierce is an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich's Olympic coaching staff.

Pierce's most recent NBA coaching action was with the Hawks, where he was fired in the third year of his tenure after a 14–20 start to the 2020-21 season. He  previously served as an assistant with the 76ers, Grizzlies and Warriors.

The Hawks won just 63 games throughout Pierce's time in Atlanta. Pierce, who was one of only seven Black head coaches in the NBA before he was fired in March, finished his tenure in Atlanta with a 63-120 record in three seasons. 

When Atlanta fired him, it was Carlisle as one of several NBA coaches who defended Pierce, saying his firing came as a shock.

"Lloyd is a great young coach," Carlisle said in March. "He is a trusted friend of the coaches association, and just really feel for him and his family."

Carlisle was recently hired as the Pacers' head coach on June 24 after parting ways with the Mavericks.

