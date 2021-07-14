Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Luka Dončić, Candace Parker Named 'NBA 2K22' Cover Stars

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Having already cemented his status as one of basketball's budding stars, Mavericks guard Luka Dončić will be the cover athlete of the standard edition NBA 2K22. 

Chicago Sky star forward Candace Parker will also make history as she serves as the cover athlete of the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of the game.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” Dončić said in an official release. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.” 

Cover - Standard Edition

The WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of the game, with Parker on the cover, can be purchased in the United States and Canada. 

Parker's appearance on the cover marks the first time a female athlete has been featured on the game's cover in the history of the franchise.

“The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too,” Parker said in a statement. “Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.” 

Cover - WNBA 25th Anniv. Special Edition

2K announced Wednesday that Dončić will front the game's Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle while Parker will front the game's WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will be showcased as the cover athletes of the game's NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

All editions of the game are set to be released on September 10.

Despite having played in just three NBA seasons, Dončić has already made two All-Star appearances. While Dallas has lost in the first round in each of the past two seasons, Dončić averaged 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game in seven playoff games this spring.

The Mavericks star is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, where Dončić's Slovenia team is looking to medal in men's basketball in its Olympics debut.

More NBA Coverage:

Giannis Is Seizing NBA Finals Moment
Giannis's Latest Rite of Passage? The Superstar Who Needs Help
Are These Finals an Aberration or the New Normal?
The Finals Are Mind-Boggling. And Awesome.

YOU MAY LIKE

giannis-bucks-suns-defense
NBA

Milwaukee’s Defense Was Built for This Moment

Giannis and the Bucks are doing whatever it takes to disrupt Chris Paul and the Suns.

Tennessee Titans Julio Jones 2
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Julio Jones: Age Chasing Down One of the All-Time Greats

Julio Jones is one of the best receivers ever but Father Time is undefeated. Michael Fabiano is skeptical Jones can defy the odds

Mavericks star Luka Dončić is the cover athlete of the standard edition "NBA 2K22."
NBA

Luka Dončić, Candace Parker Named NBA 2K22 Cover Stars

Having already cemented his status as one of basketball's budding stars, the Mavericks guard will be the cover athlete of the game.

shohei-ohtani-angels
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Eyes Return to Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani could make his return to the Home Run Derby in 2022 after being eliminated in the first round on Monday night.

Ronaldo-Mourinho-Real-Madrid-Perez
Soccer

Leaked Audio of Real Madrid President Targets Ronaldo, Mourinho

Florentino Perez reportedly said Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho “were not normal.” He also called Mourinho an “imbecile.”

Liam Hendriks wearing a microphone during the All-Star Game
Extra Mustard

Liam Hendriks Thought His Mike Was Broken. It Wasn’t.

Sorry, Liam. We heard all that cursing.

novak-djokovic-wimbledon-mailbag
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Djokovic's Golden or Grand Slam Decision

Should Novak Djokovic try for the rarest of feats in tennis and compete at the Tokyo Olympics? Or should his focus be on the calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

England hosted the Euro 2020 final
Soccer

Maguire's Father Hurt in England Fan Crush at Euro Final

Maguire said his father had injured ribs and trouble breathing after being caught up in the surge when hundreds of fans without tickets broke through security.