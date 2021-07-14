Luka Dončić, Candace Parker Named 'NBA 2K22' Cover Stars

Having already cemented his status as one of basketball's budding stars, Mavericks guard Luka Dončić will be the cover athlete of the standard edition NBA 2K22.

Chicago Sky star forward Candace Parker will also make history as she serves as the cover athlete of the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of the game.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” Dončić said in an official release. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

Courtesy of 2K

The WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of the game, with Parker on the cover, can be purchased in the United States and Canada.

Parker's appearance on the cover marks the first time a female athlete has been featured on the game's cover in the history of the franchise.

“The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too,” Parker said in a statement. “Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

Courtesy of 2K

2K announced Wednesday that Dončić will front the game's Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle while Parker will front the game's WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will be showcased as the cover athletes of the game's NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

All editions of the game are set to be released on September 10.

Despite having played in just three NBA seasons, Dončić has already made two All-Star appearances. While Dallas has lost in the first round in each of the past two seasons, Dončić averaged 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game in seven playoff games this spring.

The Mavericks star is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, where Dončić's Slovenia team is looking to medal in men's basketball in its Olympics debut.

