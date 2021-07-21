Giannis Named NBA Finals MVP After Dominant Game 6

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed the course in Milwaukee, signing a five-year super-max contract extension in December.

On Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo's commitment to the city that drafted him paid off as he led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years as well as winning the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

Anteokounmpo received praise from Bill Russell and other NBA legends on social media.

Giannis posted a masterful performance, recording 50 points, 14 rebounds while finishing an eye-popping 17-of-19 from the free throw line. He is only the seventh player to have a 50-point game in the Finals.

With Antetokounmpo winning NBA Finals MVP, he became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 60% shooting in an NBA Finals series.

Twenty of Antetokounmpo's 50-point performance in the third quarter, something the MVP did twice in the Finals series. The last player with 20 points in a Finals quarter was Michael Jordan in 1993.

Antetokounmpo also became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 50% shooting in the playoffs while also joining some elite company.

He became one of two power forwards along with Tim Duncan to earn multiple MVP awards. Antetokounmpo also joins Michael Jordan in winning multiple MVPs, NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as an MVP.

