Giannis Named NBA Finals MVP After Dominant Game 6

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Named 2021 NBA Finals MVP

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed the course in Milwaukee, signing a five-year super-max contract extension in December.

On Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo's commitment to the city that drafted him paid off as he led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years as well as winning the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

Anteokounmpo received praise from Bill Russell and other NBA legends on social media.

Giannis posted a masterful performance, recording 50 points, 14 rebounds while finishing an eye-popping 17-of-19 from the free throw line. He is only the seventh player to have a 50-point game in the Finals.

Get SI’s Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship Commemorative Issue

With Antetokounmpo winning NBA Finals MVP, he became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 60% shooting in an NBA Finals series.

Twenty of Antetokounmpo's 50-point performance in the third quarter, something the MVP did twice in the Finals series. The last player with 20 points in a Finals quarter was Michael Jordan in 1993. 

MORE: Giannis Breaks Twitter in Record-Tying Performance

Antetokounmpo also became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 50% shooting in the playoffs while also joining some elite company. 

He became one of two power forwards along with Tim Duncan to earn multiple MVP awards. Antetokounmpo also joins Michael Jordan in winning multiple MVPs, NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as an MVP. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) accepts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award from NBA commissioner Adam Silver after game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Suns
Play
NBA

LeBron on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Greek Freak is HOOPING'

The young player from Athens, Greece carried the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 after scoring 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP Trophy following the game against the Phoenix Suns following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Giannis Named NBA Finals MVP After Dominant Game 6

Antetokounmpo posted a 50-point performance in Gamer 6, only the seventh player to have a 50-point game in the Finals.

giannis-social-reaccs
NBA

Giannis Shares Moment With Brother After Winning NBA Title

Giannis let his brother, Thanasis, know that he is a NBA champion.

Bobby Portis celebrates after a play.
NBA

Bobby Portis Is Unlikely Hero for Bucks

Bobby Portis said he was down and depressed after not being able to play in the bubble last season, but now he is a key player in a Bucks championship team.

deer district
NBA

Thousands of Fans Pack Deer District for Game 6 of Finals

The COVID-19 global pandemic did not stop thousands of fans from gathering outside of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee ahead of Suns-Bucks Game 6.

giannis-antetokounmpo
NBA

Bucks' Title Marks Satisfying Ending to Difficult Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo's first championship is a welcome sight after one of the more difficult seasons in NBA history.

Bucks_Site
NBA

Bucks Beat Suns in Game 6 to Win First Title in 50 Years

Giannis Antetokounmpo had finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks in Game 6 to win his first NBA championship

Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day.
College Football

Sanders to Reporters at Media Day: 'Don't Call Me Deion'

Deion Sanders told reporters to not refer to him by his first name and added "you don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick.' Don't call me Deion."