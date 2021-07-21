Sports Illustrated home
Unchecked: Giannis Joins Super Company Without Joining Super Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined a super team with his legendary NBA Finals performance: the best players of all time. 

Because when you’re talking current players with a pantheon level resume it’s LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and now Giannis. That’s it, that’s the list.

And oh yeah, The Greek Freak is only 26. Plus, as he let everyone know when holding the trophy, he did it his way, or as he put it, the hard way. 

Of course, he had plenty of help in the form of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday and a lot of things broke the Bucks way due to injury, including major ones to the NBA’s newest super team in Brooklyn. 

But Giannis’ leg also went the wrong way just a few weeks ago and he responded with the most dominant performance we’ve seen from a big man since Shaq. So he’s earned the right to talk an endless amount of smack. Especially given all the criticism that has come his way up to this point.

NBA championship, Finals MVP, 2 regular-season MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year is quite a bag. Not bad for someone with no skill. One could even say it is enough to make him a Batman. He was clearly a superstar on his own level in dismantling the Suns, putting up 50 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks in the closeout game. 

Giannis talked about living in the moment in midst of his historic showing, well, he’s also now living forever as a part of NBA history.

