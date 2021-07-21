Sports Illustrated home
Newspapers Commemorate Bucks' First NBA Title in 50 Years

Newspapers throughout the country documented the Bucks winning their first NBA championship in 50 years

The clinching-game of the NBA Finals occurred Tuesday night as Milwaukee closed out the Suns in a 105—98 Game 6 victory. At 26, and just a few weeks removed from what appeared to be a catastrophic knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo put on one of the greatest Finals performances in NBA history, finishing the win with a 50-point, 14-rebound, five-block effort. As a result of his success all series, he was named Finals MVP.

Here's a look at how newspapers around the country presented the victory: 

