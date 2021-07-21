Photo Gallery of the 2021 NBA Champion Bucks

2021 NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Finals MVP after claiming his first NBA title.
Game 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Jordan are the only players in NBA history to win MVP, defensive player of the year, All Star MVP and Finals MVP.
Game 6 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton scored 17 points in Game 6 to close out the Suns and win his first NBA title.
Game 1 P.J. Tucker
P.J. Tucker finished Game 1 with seven points on 3-for-6 shooting.
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo and P.J. Tucker
Giannis Antetokounmpo grabs P.J. Tucker in celebration during Game 6. Neither player had won an NBA title before this season.
Game 1 Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez defends Devin Booker. Lopez averaged 1.5 blocks in both the regular season and the postseason in 2021.
Game 4 Bobby Portis
Bobbi Portis is boxed out by multiple Suns players. He averaged 7.7 points per game during the Finals.
Game 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo passes the ball to a teammate. He tied a career-high this season with 5.9 assists per game.
Game 5 Pat Connaughton
Pat Connaughton attempting a contested layup. Connaughton averaged 9.2 points per game during the 2021 NBA Finals.
Game 1 Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday passes to a teammates in the corner. Holiday led the Bucks in assists during the Finals with 9.3 per game.
Game 3 Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo defends Cameron Payne. Thanasis and his brothers Giannis and Kostas all have won an NBA championship.
Game 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo attempting a layup. He led all scorers in the Finals with 35.2 points per game, including 50 in Game 6.
Game 1 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton with the ball at half court. He was second among the Bucks in scoring during the Finals with 24 points per game.
Game 3 before game
Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee ahead of Game 3, which the Bucks won 120–100 for their first victory of the series.
Game 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jae Crowder
Giannis Antetokounmpo boxes out Jae Crowder for a rebound. Antetokounmpo led all rebounders in the Finals with 13.2 boards per game.
Game 1 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton passes to a teammate. Middleton was second on the Bucks in assists during the Finals with 5.3 per game.
Game 3 Bobby Portis
Bobby Portis attempts a layup in Game 3. He finished with 11 points in 18 minutes.
game 3 Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez gets back on defense in Game 3. He scored 11 points to help Milwaukee cut Phoenix's series lead to 2–1.
Game 3 Bobby Portis
Bobby Portis goes up for a dunk in Game 3. He shot 42.5% from the field during the Finals.
Game 4 Jeff Teague
Jeff Teague attempts a contested layup in Game 4. He finished the night 0-for-4 from the field.
Game 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 20 points weren't enough for the Bucks in Game 1, a 118–105 Suns win.
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts to block Devin Booker's shot in Game 6. Antetokounmpo finished with five rejections on the night.
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team in points, rebounds and blocks during the NBA Finals.
Game 4 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton shoots a jump shot while being defended by Jae Crowder in Game 4 of the Finals. Middleton shot 44.8% from the field during the series.
Game 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Mike Budenholzer
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Mike Budenholzer during a timeout in Game 2 of the Finals. The Bucks lost 118–108, giving the Suns a 2–0 series lead.
Game 2 Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday
Devin Booker goes up for a dunk but Jrue Holiday attempts to block it from behind. Holiday was named NBA All-Defensive First team in 2021.
Game 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball in Game 3 of the Finals. He finished the game with 41 points, helping Milwaukee get back in the series.
Game 4 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton is surrounded by Bucks teammates during Game 4 of the Finals. He finished with 40 points in the win, which tied the series at two games apiece.
Game 2 Pat Connaughton
Pat Connaughton passes to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2. Connaughton finished with 14 points off the bench.
Game 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo passes to a teammate in Game 1 of the Finals. He finished with four assists in the 118–105 loss.
Game 1 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton defends Deandre Ayton in the paint in Game 1 of the Finals. Middleton finished with 29 points, while Ayton had 22.
Game 1 Pat Connaughton
Pat Connaughton attempts to block a Chris Paul jump shot in Game 1 of the Finals. Paul's 32 points helped the Suns to an early series lead.
Game 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo shined offensively, but his defense was significant, too: He averaged 1.8 blocks per game in the series.
Game 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes for a rebound in Game 3 of the Finals. He finished the night with 13 boards.
Game 5 Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday passes the ball to a teammate. He averaged 9.3 assists per contest during the series, improving on his 6.1 assists per game during the regular season.
Game 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the ball up the court in Game 4, a six-point win for Milwaukee.
Game 2 Bobby Portis
Bobby Portis attempts to block a layup in Game 2 of the Finals. He played just five minutes that night, a Milwaukee loss.
Game 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo
With the Bucks trailing 2–0 in the series, the Bucks needed a win in Game 3. They got it in part because of Antetokounmpo's 26 points.
Game 3 Bucks Celebrate
Bucks fan celebrate during their 120–100 Game 3 win.
Game 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bryn Forbes
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bryn Forbes defend Devin Booker's layup attempt. Booker averaged 28.2 points per game during the Finals to lead the Suns.
Game 5 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton handles the ball while being guarded by Devin Booker. Middleton, who averaged 20.4 points per game during the regular season, stepped up during the Finals, scoring 24 points per contest.
Game 4 P.J. Tucker
P.J. Tucker guards Devin Booker in Game 4. Booker finished the game with 42 points to lead all scorers, but Milwaukee prevailed.
Game 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a layup while Deandre Ayton denfends. Both players led their teams in rebounds and blocks during the Finals.
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates during Game 6. He finished Milwaukee's series-clinching victory with 50 points.
Game 2 Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday attempts a layup in Game 2 of the Finals. His 17 points weren't enough to overcome the Suns, who took a 2–0 series lead.
Game 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots one of his 22 field goal attempts in Game 2 of the Finals.
Game 5
Suns coaches discuss a play during Game 5 of the Finals, their lone home loss of the series.
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts to block a shot. Antetokounmpo showed why he's twice been named defensive player of the year during the Finals.
Game 4 pre game
Fans gather outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee ahead of Game 4 of the Finals, which the Bucks won 109–103.
Game 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball. Antetokounmpo shot 61.8% from the floor during the Finals.
Game 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a layup during Game 2.
Game 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo was fifth in the NBA in scoring in 2021 at 28.1 points per game.
Game 3 Jeff Teague
Jeff Teague attempts a contested layup in Game 3. He played 14 minutes that night.
Game 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Deandre Ayton's alley-oop dunk to seal Milwaukee's win in Game 4.
Game 5 Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton drives the ball in Game 5, a crucial road victory for the Bucks.
Game 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a fadeaway shot in Game 5. He led his team with 32 points.
Game 5 Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday steals the ball late in Game 5. The crucial turnover helped give the Bucks a 3–2 series lead.
Game 5 Bobby Portis
Bobby Portis celebrates after a play in Game 5. Portis was released by the Knicks in November and signed with the Bucks just days later.
Game 5 Mike Budenholzer
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer talks to his team. Budenholzer has been named the NBA Coach of the Year twice.
Game 6 Bucks owner Marc Lasry
Bucks owner Marc Lasry raises the team's first NBA championship trophy since 1971.
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo became just the seventh player in NBA history to score 50 points in a Finals game during Game 6.
Game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates after his team is presented with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.
Game 6
Bucks fans celebrate the team's first NBA championship in 50 years.