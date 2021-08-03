Carmelo Anthony Signs With Lakers on One-Year Deal

Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a contract with the Lakers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the agreement is for a one-year deal.

It was reported Saturday that Los Angeles was "very interested" in signing Anthony, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Anthony, 37, spent the last two seasons with the Trail Blazers and was signed as a free agent after shooting 40.9% from the three-point line, a career high, and averaged 13.4 points per game that tied a career low.

The 10-time All-Star has never won an NBA title but may get his chance on a team that features his close friend LeBron James, who was picked just two picks before him in the 2003 NBA draft. Alongside star power forward Anthony Davis and the newly acquired Russell Westbrook, Anthony will fit right in with a role coming off the bench.

The Lakers finished 42–30 and were bounced out of the first round by the Suns in 2021. Both James and Davis dealt with injuries down the stretch and the Lakers struggled without their two best players.

Anthony adds depth, experience and a much-needed shooting touch to an L.A. team looking to add its 18th NBA title.

The Lakers have also reportedly signed a number of other veterans, including Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard.

Malik Monk also reportedly reached an agreement with the Lakers on Tuesday.