NBA Rumors: Reggie Jackson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Clippers

Author:
Publish date:

Reggie Jackson plans to re-sign the with the Clippers on a two-year deal worth $22 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Jackson's new deal is the maximum contract that Los Angeles could offer him under the league's collective bargaining agreement rules. 

Jackson played an integral role in the Clippers postseason success this past spring. He became the Clippers third scoring option, averaging 17.8 points per game on 48.4% shooting from the floor and 40.8% from three-point range. Given a new nickname—Mr. June—in the postseason, Jackson recorded multiple 20-point performances and delivered clutch, timely baskets when the Clippers needed it most offensively. 

During the regular season, he averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. 

After losing Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Suns, Jackson thanked the Clippers for saving his life and what the season meant to him. He had joined the Clippers mid-season in 2019-20 after getting bought out by the Pistons. Jackson, 31 and the No. 24 pick of the Thunder in the 2011 NBA draft, will get to stay with the franchise along with his friend, Paul George.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA:

  • Andre Iguodala intends to sign a one-year, veteran minimum deal to return to the Warriors. (Jonathan Abrams, New York Times)
  • Javonte Green plans to return to the Bulls on a two-year deal with the Bulls. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • De'Andre Bembry agreed to a one-year deal with Nets. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • An extension for Lakes head coach Frank Vogel was once considered an inevitability, but there has been increasingly pessimistic rumbles about Vogel's prospects for a new deal or anything longer than a one-year extension. (Marc Stein)

