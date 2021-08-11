Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham Shine in Summer League Duel

Sports Illustrated home
Two of the NBA's top draft picks, Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham, put on a show in Tuesday night's summer league matchup between the Rockets and Pistons.

Green came into his own after a rough start, posting a 25 point, five-rebound performance as the Rockets defeated the Pistons 111-90 in Las Vegas. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, shot 6-of-11 from the floor including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Houston (2-0) picked up its second win in summer league action while also recording a summer league-high 111 points as a team.

No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham did not disappoint either, dazzling the crowd inside Thomas & Mack Center with strong, physical finishes in the paint while shooting 8-of-18 from the floor including 4-of-9 from three-point range for 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in the Pistons second loss in summer league play.

Beyond the battle of star power, four others Rockets players finished in double figures. However, two other rookies—Josh Christopher and Alperen Sengun—made their presence felt in the game to add to Green's performance. Christopher, the No. 24 pick by the Rockets, found ways to finish plays in transition while finishing with 15 points off 6-of-12 shooting from the floor. 

Segun, who knocked down a logo three-pointer, scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. 

Luka Garza, Saddiq Bey, Saben Lee and Tyler Cook finished in double figures for the Pistons. Garza, who knocked down a one-legged fadeaway early in the contest, to finish with 15, followed by Lee with 13, Bey with 12 and Cook with 10.

The Rockets will face the Raptors in their next summer league game on Thursday while the Pistons will battle against the Knicks on Friday. 

