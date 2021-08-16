Pop Called Out Critics in Speech After Gold Medal Win

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Popovich Took Shot at Critics After Gold Medal Win: 'How the F--- You Like Us Now, B----?'

Author:
Publish date:

The U.S. men's basketball team faced constant and sometimes relentless criticism ever since it began scrimmages ahead of the 2020 Olympics for its lack of dominance on the court. But the team still managed to win gold in Tokyo, and coach Gregg Popovich gave an emotional speech after the win directed at those same critics. 

"I'm so proud to be a part of this, it's like the best feeling I've ever had in basketball," Popovich said in the locker room after winning gold. "And I would just like to say to all those people out there: How the f--- you like us now, b----?"

The U.S. men's team was filled with generational talent and some of the best players the NBA had to offer but fans and critics were quick to dismiss the team when they seemed anything other than unbelievably dominant. Team USA went 2–2 in exhibitions—including an 0–2 start after a loss to Nigeria and Australia and the noise began. 

"In the beginning, you know, people are talking about 'Why is he on the team? He should've taken him. What happened to him? Why is here there?' All the pundits, all these people that they think they know something," Popovich said. "And then we start out getting our a---- kicked after a couple practices and there it [criticism] comes again." 

The Americans also lost their first game in Tokyo 83–76 to France which was its first Olympics loss since 2004. But it was their last loss of the Tokyo Games and they went on to avenge it in the gold medal game to beat France 87–82 and win gold for the fourth Olympics in a row.  

Naturally, Popovich took aim at all the doubters as his team celebrated after once again bringing home gold. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

marcao-headbutt-teammate
Soccer

Galatasaray’s Marcão Red Carded for Headbutting, Fighting Teammate

Galatasaray star Marcão had quite the memorable opener to the club's 2021-22 Süper Lig season.

Gregg Popovich coaching U.S. men's basketball team at Tokyo Olympics.
NBA

Pop Called Out Critics in Speech After Gold Medal Win

U.S. men's basketball team coach Gregg Popovich gave a profanity-laced speech to players after they won gold on Tokyo aimed at critics.

sean-payton-justin-fields-jamal-adams-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: Round 1 to Jameis, Though Payton Wasn't Talking

The Saints' quarterback competition did not go how their coach hoped it would in their preseason opener.

The end zone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Falcons Become First NFL Team to Vaccinate All Players

The only other sports team to announce they've vaccinated all of their players is the Ole Miss football program.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Gio-Reyna-Dortmund-Supercup
Soccer

USMNT's Reyna Continues Accelerating Development at Dortmund

Gio Reyna is off and running with a new kit number and a season-opening goal for Borussia Dortmund.

The "Field of Dreams" in Iowa before the Yankees-White Sox game.
MLB

'Field of Dreams' to Be Adapted Into Peacock TV Show

Mike Schur, the creator of NBC's "The Good Place" and "Parks and Recreation" will adapt the acclaimed 1989 movie into a television series for Peacock.