Report: Grizzlies Trade Bledsoe to LAC for Beverley, more

Report: Grizzlies Trade Eric Bledsoe to Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu

Author:
Publish date:

The Clippers are trading point guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo along with center Daniel Oturu to the Grizzlies in exchange for point guard Eric Bledsoe, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Memphis will reportedly remain "open-minded" with their new players and will likely consider trades.

Bledsoe was dealt to the Grizzlies on Aug. 7 and now will join his fourth team in the last year. Bledsoe, 31, appeared in 71 games for the Pelicans during the 2020-21 season before he was sent to Memphis and averaged 12.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. 

Beverley, 33, has played the last four seasons in Los Angeles where he was known for his tough-nosed defense. He averaged 7.5 points per game last season where he appeared in just 37 games. The Hawks traded Rondo to the Clippers during last season and he now joins his fourth team in the last five seasons. 

Oturu was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft and only averaged 1.2 points per game in a little over five minutes of action a night. 

