J.R. Smith Goes Back To School And Hits The Books

August 23, 2021
The Crossover: Way Too Early and Slightly Too Bold Predictions for the 2021-22 NBA Season
For J.R. Smith, Going Back to School Means Doing Homework

In Monday's Hot Clicks: J.R. Smith takes us back to college days with his tweets about papers and homework
Back to School with J.R. Smith

Not many of us know what it's like playing in the NBA Finals, but many of us can relate to some of J.R. Smith's more recent experiences. Earlier this month, the former NBA star enrolled at North Carolina A&T with the intention of joining the university's men's golf team.

Smith has petitioned the NCAA to allow for him to play since he has eligibility due to the fact that he went professional out of high school. The rules do not allow for athletes to compete in the NCAA if they have ever played professionally in that respective sport. There have been several instances of college athletes who have played professionally in one sport before returning to school to compete in the NCAA in another sport. 

But sports are only part of the college experience for Smith: On Sunday, at 9:47 p.m. ET, he fired off a tweet saying, "My first deadline is at midnight." So he had just a little over two hours to wrap up his assignment.

Two hours later, he shared that he was done.

The impressive part is the extra hour to spare until his deadline. Many of us would have left the paper for the final minute. Major props as well for not just putting the ask out on Twitter for a fan to do the work for him. Smith is taking this return to school seriously, so fingers crossed that he gets cleared by the NCAA to make some appearances on the links.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run on Sunday; Emma Baccellieri writes that his swing stands up to Father Time...Manny Pacquiao is not ready to retire but is the end near...Urban Meyer compares coaching in the NFL vs, college coaching...The Rays are the postmodern franchise that's currently succeeding but what's it mean for the future..More on Sha'Carri Richardson's last-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic in her return to racing.

This Jose Ramirez Ramirez Interview Didn't Go Well

Sha'Carri Richardson Got Meme Treatment After Losing to Jamaica's Stars

Around the sports world

Rougned Odor hit a three-run home run but it didn't count because the umpire called for a timeout...Afghanistan's flag will be displayed at the Paralympics...Aaron Rodgers says he would definitely take the full-time Jeopardy job...The Raiders have reportedly contacted the Bears with interest in reuniting with Khalil Mack

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

