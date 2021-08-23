J.R. Smith Goes Back To School And Hits The Books

Back to School with J.R. Smith

Not many of us know what it's like playing in the NBA Finals, but many of us can relate to some of J.R. Smith's more recent experiences. Earlier this month, the former NBA star enrolled at North Carolina A&T with the intention of joining the university's men's golf team.

Smith has petitioned the NCAA to allow for him to play since he has eligibility due to the fact that he went professional out of high school. The rules do not allow for athletes to compete in the NCAA if they have ever played professionally in that respective sport. There have been several instances of college athletes who have played professionally in one sport before returning to school to compete in the NCAA in another sport.

But sports are only part of the college experience for Smith: On Sunday, at 9:47 p.m. ET, he fired off a tweet saying, "My first deadline is at midnight." So he had just a little over two hours to wrap up his assignment.

Two hours later, he shared that he was done.

The impressive part is the extra hour to spare until his deadline. Many of us would have left the paper for the final minute. Major props as well for not just putting the ask out on Twitter for a fan to do the work for him. Smith is taking this return to school seriously, so fingers crossed that he gets cleared by the NCAA to make some appearances on the links.

