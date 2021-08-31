Report: Simmons No Longer Wants to Remain With 76ers

August 31, 2021
Report: Simmons Tells 76ers He No Longer Wants to Remain With Team

Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has informed 76ers management that he no longer wants to remain with the franchise, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

According to the Inquirer, in a meeting last week Simmons told team governor Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers of a desire to be moved. 

The 24-year guard also does not intend to report to training camp if he is not moved, per the Inquirer

Philadelphia management told Simmons it wanted him to report to the start of training camp on Sept. 28 and be part of the organization, per the Inquirer.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Sixers have been aware for some time that Simmons's preference is to be traded before the season starts.

Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his contract.

In mid-July, the 76ers reportedly opened up trade conversations surrounding Simmons and engaged with other teams around a possible deal. It is unclear what the asking price is for Simmons, though Philadelphia has appeared to have had a difficult time meeting its desired trade return demands.

Danny Green Dishes on Ben Simmons’s Future in Philadelphia

Much of the conversation surrounding the 76ers' second-round postseason exit to the Hawks was about Simmons, who averaged just 9.9 points per game and shot 15-for-45 (33.3%) in the series.

He attempted only 14 shots in the final three games and had just three fourth-quarter field goal attempts in the entire series.

In late June, ESPN reported that Philadelphia remained committed to keeping Simmons as a central piece of its franchise. 

Following the 76ers' exit from the postseason, Morey was asked whether Simmons would return to the team next season.

"We have a very strong group we believe in," he said. "None of us can predict the future of what is going to happen. … We love what Ben brings. We love what Joel [Embiid] brings. We love what Tobias [Harris] brings. In terms of what’s next, we’ll do what is best for the 76ers to give us the best chance to win a championship with every single player on the roster.” 

