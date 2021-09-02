September 2, 2021
Report: Veteran Forward Paul Millsap Signing With Nets

Veteran free-agent forward Paul Millsap has agreed to a deal with the Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to The Athletic, Millsap considered several teams, including the Warriors, Bulls and Clippers, before joining Brooklyn. 

Millsap, 36, spent each of the past four seasons with the Nuggets. Last year, he averaged just 20.8 minutes per game, his fewest since his second season in 2007-08. 

In his career, Millsap made four All-Star teams with the Hawks from 2013 to 2017. The 15-year veteran spent the first seven years of his career with the Jazz from 2006 to 2013.

The Nets have had an active offseason, signing Patty Mills with the taxpayer mid-level exception, signing forward James Johnson and swapping Landry Shamet for Jevon Carter. They also brought back wing Bruce Brown and drafted Cam Thomas at No. 27, who led all players at Las Vegas Summer League in scoring.


