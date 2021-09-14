September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Aaron Gordon Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Nuggets

Author:

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Gordon's contract also includes a player option in the 2025-26 season. Gordon was entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract—with $16.4 million to be paid this season. 

Mike Singer of The Denver Post initially reported that the 25-year-old was eligible for a four-year, $88 million extension. Gordon played 25 games with the Nuggets during the regular season, averaging 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in nearly 26 minutes of action per game.

SI Recommends

The Nuggets acquired Gordon in a trade with the Magic with Orlando receiving guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton. Before joining Denver, Gordon spent seven years with the Magic after being selected No. 4 in the 2014 NBA draft. 

Last season in Orlando, Gordon averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in nearly 30 minutes of action through 25 games. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron-gordon-nuggets-bench
NBA

Report: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Signs Four-Year Extension

Gordon's four-year, $92 million contract extension also includes a player option in the 2025-26 season.

Jordan Battle at an Alabama press conference
Play
College Football

Bama Player's Favorite Saban Saying is 'Deez' Jokes

When asked what his favorite Saban saying is, Jordan Battle said "He always talking about 'touch deez' or 'suck on deez'...all that."

Ajax wears its Bob Marley-inspired jersey
Soccer

UEFA Forces Ajax to Change Bob Marley 'Three Little Birds' Tribute Kit

UEFA said the club was told after submitting the design for approval one year ago it would not be approved to wear in games.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Young Boys.
Soccer

Young Boys Upset Upstages Ronaldo's Goal, Man United in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo followed up his two-goal performance in his second Manchester United debut with another goal in a 2-1 upset loss to Young Boys in Champions League.

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant Open Cup CCL Berth

With the U.S. Open Cup canceled for a second straight year, U.S. Soccer has had to consider what to do with the CCL spot that goes to its winner.

Jordan Pefok scores the winner vs Man United
Soccer

USMNT's Pefok Scores Dramatic Winner in UCL vs. Man United

Jordan Pefok pounced on an awful giveaway and scored at the death to give Young Boys the 2–1 victory at home.

NBA basketballs
NBA

Report: NBA Won't Mandate Player Vaccinations for 2021–22

An NBA spokesperson recently said that about 85% of players are vaccinated against COVID-19.

john-wall-rockets
NBA

Report: Wall to Sit as Rockets Search for Trade Partner

John Wall's time in a Rockets uniform has reportedly come to an end.