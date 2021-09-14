Report: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Signs Four-Year Extension

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gordon's contract also includes a player option in the 2025-26 season. Gordon was entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract—with $16.4 million to be paid this season.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post initially reported that the 25-year-old was eligible for a four-year, $88 million extension. Gordon played 25 games with the Nuggets during the regular season, averaging 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in nearly 26 minutes of action per game.

The Nuggets acquired Gordon in a trade with the Magic with Orlando receiving guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton. Before joining Denver, Gordon spent seven years with the Magic after being selected No. 4 in the 2014 NBA draft.

Last season in Orlando, Gordon averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in nearly 30 minutes of action through 25 games.

More NBA Coverage: