September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Doc Rivers on Simmons Trade Rumors: 'We Would Love to Get Ben Back'

Author:

76ers coach Doc Rivers confirmed Wednesday that All-Star guard Ben Simmons requested a trade in an August meeting. But Rivers also said the team "would love to get Ben back."

"In sports...there's been so many times this has happened that hasn't been reported, and the guy comes back," Rivers said on ESPN's First Take. "So, listen, we're going to go through it. We're going to always do what's best for the team, but I can tell you up front we would love to get Ben back. And if we can, we're going to try to do that. You know, Ben has a long contract. So it's in our hands and we want him back."

Rivers's comments come in the wake of a report on Tuesday from ESPN that stated Simmons had no intention of playing another game for the franchise or showing up to training camp, which begins next week. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey first reported news of Simmons's intention not to show up back in August.

SI Recommends

Questions about Simmons's future with the 76ers come after he averaged just 9.9 points per game and shot 33.3% from the field in Philadelphia's seven-game playoff loss to the Hawks. He attempted only 14 shots in the final three games and had just three fourth-quarter field goal attempts in the entire series.

Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his contract.

Sixers media day is September 27, with training camp set to begin September 28.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier
MLB

Don't Blame the Rays for Card Caper

Like stealing signs without technology, there's nothing wrong with scooping up another team's notecard.

Sylvia Fowles holding a basketball
WNBA

Our 2021 WNBA Award Picks

Jonquel Jones and Sylvia Fowles lead the way.

USATSI_15517571 (1)
NBA

Doc Rivers on Simmons Rumors: 'We Would Love to Get Ben Back'

76ers coach Doc Rivers confirmed Wednesday that All-Star guard Ben Simmons requested a trade in an August meeting.

chris-bassitt-oakland-athletics
MLB

A's Pitcher Bassitt Returning One Month After Facial Fracture

Oakland starting pitcher Chris Bassitt will be back on the mound Thursday, just over a month after being struck by a line drive in a game against the White Sox.

justin-herbert
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert headlines as the quarterback start 'em of the week against a poor-performing Chiefs defense

chris-carson-seahawks-preseason.jpg
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running Backs

Chris Carson is red-hot and anchors as this week's running back start of the week

Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide Receivers

Finally matching his rookie hype, Marquise Brown is featured as Week 3's wide receiver start of the week

Noah Fant Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight Ends

A plus matchup against the New York Jets makes Noah Fant the tight end start of the week