76ers coach Doc Rivers confirmed Wednesday that All-Star guard Ben Simmons requested a trade in an August meeting. But Rivers also said the team "would love to get Ben back."

"In sports...there's been so many times this has happened that hasn't been reported, and the guy comes back," Rivers said on ESPN's First Take. "So, listen, we're going to go through it. We're going to always do what's best for the team, but I can tell you up front we would love to get Ben back. And if we can, we're going to try to do that. You know, Ben has a long contract. So it's in our hands and we want him back."

Rivers's comments come in the wake of a report on Tuesday from ESPN that stated Simmons had no intention of playing another game for the franchise or showing up to training camp, which begins next week. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey first reported news of Simmons's intention not to show up back in August.

Questions about Simmons's future with the 76ers come after he averaged just 9.9 points per game and shot 33.3% from the field in Philadelphia's seven-game playoff loss to the Hawks. He attempted only 14 shots in the final three games and had just three fourth-quarter field goal attempts in the entire series.

Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his contract.

Sixers media day is September 27, with training camp set to begin September 28.

