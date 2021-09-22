September 22, 2021
Timberwolves Part Ways With President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas

Author:

The Timberwolves and president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas have parted ways, the team announced Wednesday. 

"Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas," owner Glen Taylor said in the statement. "As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of."

The Timberwolves have yet to announce a replacement for Rosas, who has been with the organization since 2019. Before joining the Timberwolves, Rosas was part of the Rockets and briefly the Mavericks front offices.

When the news broke, it appears that star center Karl-Anthony Towns was surprised by the move. He Tweeted "wtf" just minutes after the statement was released. 

Since joining Minnesota, the team is 42–94 with Rosas serving as president of basketball operations. The Timberwolves last made the playoffs in 2018, losing in the first round. It's the team's only playoff appearance in the last 16 years. 

