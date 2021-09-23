September 23, 2021
NBA Players Association Names Tamika Tremaglio As Newest Executive Director

On Wednesday, the National Basketball Players Association announced its next executive director would be Tamika Tremaglio, replacing outgoing executive director Michele Roberts. Roberts, who has held the position since 2014.

Tremaglio will take over the role after serving as managing principal of Deloitte’s Greater Washington practice, where she has worked as an advisor and consultant to the NBPA since 2012.

“Tamika has been by our side for many years, advising us on the best practices and policies needed for our organization to operate more like a successful business," NBPA president and Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum said in a statement. "Given Michele’s strong leadership and guidance that have brought us to where we are today, we were looking for a next-generation leader, who has the skills, vision, and credibility to pick up where Michele will leave off and to elevate our Union to even greater heights. Tamika’s well-rounded experience in collective bargaining, staff management, revenue creation, wealth preservation and culture building, undoubtedly will put our players in the best position to succeed.”

Tremaglio is trained as a forensic accountant and has juris doctor and master of business administration degrees. She currently oversees more than 14,000 employees across 23 different locations, and has worked with the WNBA players in collective bargaining negotiations in 2019.

“Tamika will be an excellent Executive Director for the NBPA,” Roberts said. “I have spent considerable time working with her over the past several years and I know she cares deeply about the players and wants the best for them, just as I do. I’m looking forward to retirement, but take solace in knowing the NBPA is in extremely capable hands.”

