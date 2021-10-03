Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

October 3, 2021
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Kerr Says

Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins has received the COVID-19 vaccine, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday.

Wiggins's vaccination status had been a focal point in recent weeks as San Francisco is one of two local jurisdictions in NBA markets that is requiring people to be fully vaccinated to be allowed indoors for entertainment. 

As a result, Wiggins would not have been eligible to play in home games for the Warriors had he not been vaccinated.

Wiggins was asked to clarify his vaccination status last Monday during Media Day but declined, saying, "it's none of your business."

The NBA had also denied Wiggins's request to get a religious exemption for the vaccine

On Wednesday, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said that players who do not comply with local vaccination requirements will not be paid for the games that they miss due to their status. Wiggins would have been subject to such a policy. 

In March, Wiggins said publicly he would not be getting the vaccine.

"To each his own, really. Whoever wants to get it, can get it; whoever doesn't want to get it, don't get it," Wiggins said. "Right now, I'm not getting it, but it's no knock on anyone else that's getting it. I make my own decisions. But right now, I decided not to get it.

"I'm just going to keep fighting for what I believe and for what I believe is right. What's right to one person, isn't right to the other and vice versa."

He is entering his second full season with the Warriors, after coming to the franchise in a mid-season trade during the 2019–20 campaign. Last year, he started 71 games, averaging 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds on 47.7% shooting from the field. 

