Report: Wiggins Still Unvaccinated, Putting Status in Question

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Andrew Wiggins Remains Unvaccinated, Putting Status in Question

Author:

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has so far decided against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, creating uncertainty if he will be available for home games by the start of the season, according to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The NBA is not requiring players to be vaccinated, but if a local jurisdiction requires proof of vaccination to enter an arena, then a player would need an exemption of some kind. The city of San Francisco announced in late August it would required proof of vaccination for large indoor events. 

New York City, home to the Knicks and Nets, has a similar vaccine requirement in place.

The Chronicle reports that NBA could grant Wiggins a religious exemption, but that it's possible per the city would override it. The Warriors declined to comment on Wiggins's vaccination status to ESPN, citing player privacy restrictions.

SI Recommends

On March 22, Wiggins said publicly he would not be getting the vaccine. 

"To each his own, really. Whoever wants to get it, can get it; whoever doesn't want to get it, don't get it," Wiggins said. "Right now, I'm not getting it, but it's no knock on anyone else that's getting it. I make my own decisions. But right now, I decided not to get it."

He added he was seeking to get more information. Per the Chronicle, the team connected Wiggins with an Oakland doctor who understands issues of vaccine hesitancy. 

Wiggins is entering his second full season with the Warriors, after coming to the franchise in a mid-season trade during the 2019-20 campaign. Last year, he started 71 games, averaging 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds on 47.7% shooting from the field. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15988725 (1)
NBA

Report: Wiggins Still Unvaccinated, Putting Status in Question

Andrew Wiggins's decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine has reportedly created uncertainty about his availability status.

Manchester City faces Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool in consecutive matches
Soccer

Man City's Upcoming Fixture Gauntlet Will Be Telling

Pep Guardiola's side faces Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool in succession, all away from home, in an early stretch that could speak volumes about where the club stands.

100blackwomen_1
Tech & Media

How Shaina Wiel Is Shifting the Leadership of Sports

Her organization Minorities in Sports Business works to change the face of a white, male-dominated industry.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams
Play
College Football

Week 4 Picks: Who Will Close September With a Win?

Staff predictions for Notre Dame-Wisconsin, Texas A&M-Arkansas, West Virginia-Oklahoma and more.

Carolina Panthers DJ Moore
Fantasy

NFL and College Football Bets, Plus Panthers-Texans Preview

Who will score a touchdown on Thursday Night? Check out the best player props and fantasy rankings for Week 3

Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold
Play
Betting

NFL Betting Thursday Night Football Week 3: Panthers vs. Texans

Sam Darnold and the Panthers head on the road to take on the Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
NFL

NFL Week 3 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes picks for Bucs-Rams, Packers-49ers and more.

St. John's basketball coach Mike Anderson
College Basketball

Ex-Assistant Files Lawsuit Against St. John's, Mike Anderson

Steve DeMeo alleges wrongful termination, as well as additional strife inside the Red Storm men's basketball program.