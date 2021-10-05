Greenberg Replaces Taylor as ‘NBA Countdown’ Host

October 5, 2021
Mike Greenberg Replaces Maria Taylor as Host of ESPN’s ‘NBA Countdown’

Mike Greenberg is heading to primetime

Greenberg, 54, will replace Maria Taylor as the host of ESPN’s "NBA Countdown," according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. Greenberg will reportedly be joined by Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Magic Johnson throughout the 2021 season.

Taylor left ESPN at the conclusion of the 2021 Finals before signing a contract with NBC. She previously served as a star of ESPN's "College GameDay" in addition to her work on "NBA Countdown." 

Taylor's exit from ESPN came after controversy regarding comments made by ESPN's Rachel Nichols. The New York Times released reported that in 2020 Nichols said Taylor's increased role with the network was due to ESPN's "crappy longtime record on diversity."

Nichols was taken off the 2021 Finals for her comments. Taylor continued hosting "NBA Countdown."

Greenberg has been with ESPN since 1996, where he hosted Mike & Mike with former NFL defensive lineman Mike Golic from 2000-17. 

