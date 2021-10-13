October 13, 2021
NBA
LeBron James Let Anthony Davis Know That He Didn't Like the Ending of 'Squid Game'

Author:

Like much of the rest of the country, LeBron James has been captivated by the Netflix show Squid Game. It just turns out that he doesn't like how it ended.

After wrapping up his Wednesday press conference, the Lakers star ran into Anthony Davis at the podium. Davis proceeded to ask James if he had finished the nine-episode series, which then sparked a debate between the two All-Stars over the show's ending.

Luckily for us, Orange County Register NBA reporter Kyle Goon caught the Ebert & Roeper-esque debate on camera. (Any spoiler-alert invectives can be directed to a Mr. LeBron Raymone James Sr., Staples Center, 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015.)

"Yeah, I did finish it," James said. "You finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a season two but like, get on the f***ing flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?"

The following video contains explicit language and spoiler alerts.

SI Recommends

Clearly, it struck a chord with Davis, who responded with something about "getting my wife back" and finished with the age-old aphorism: "Money talks." The good news is that if you had "LeBron name-drops South Korean currency" on your NBA preseason bingo card, you're well on your way.

For what it's worth, Hornets forward Miles Bridges agreed with the four-time NBA MVP. 

Yesterday, Netflix revealed that Squid Game had become the streaming platform's most popular series debut ever with 111 million members tuning in. The South Korean drama was created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae as the man who supposedly should have "got on the f***ing flight." 

Netflix also said that the show is on track to become the platform's highest streaming series of all time, which would make LeBron's thoughts one G.O.A.T.'s take on another. 

More Extra Mustard: 

