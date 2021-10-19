76ers Suspend Simmons for Season-Opener

October 19, 2021
NBA
76ers Suspend Ben Simmons for Season-Opener; All-Star Reportedly Thrown Out of Practice

The 76ers have suspended All-Star guard Ben Simmons for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Simmons will miss the team's season-opener against the Pelicans as a result of the suspension. 

According to The Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck, the suspension stems from an event that happened at 76ers practice on Tuesday. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, coach Doc Rivers threw Simmons out of practice, leading to the eventual suspension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported news of Rivers removing Simmons from practice. Per ESPN, Simmons's reluctance to "physically and mentally engage" with the team since his return has been a consistent theme. 

“I thought he was a distraction today. I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing," Rivers told reporters on Tuesday.

A video captured Monday at practice appeared to show Simmons distancing himself from his teammate, at least during one juncture.

Earlier this offseason, when Philadelphia players wanted to travel to Los Angeles to meet with Simmons, in hopes of getting the All-Star to remain with the team, Simmons told them not to come and that he would not change his mind about wanting to be traded. (He first made his trade request in August. Both Rivers and Morey have confirmed this.)

He practiced for the first time on Sunday after missing the first two weeks of training camp.  He has not yet addressed reporters following his return to the organization.

Simmons has four years and $147 million remaining on his max contract.

He would next be eligible to play on Friday vs. the Nets.

