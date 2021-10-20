October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Adam Silver, Charles Barkley Urge Kyrie Irving to Get Vaccinated

Author:

As the Nets prepared to take the floor against the Bucks on the NBA's opening night without Kyrie Irving, league commissioner Adam Silver had a simple message for Brooklyn's star point guard: get vaccinated.

Speaking to the NBA on TNT crew ahead of tip-off, Silver expressed disappointment that Irving was not with the team, and was clear in his message that he believes Irving should get the COVID-19 vaccine and rejoin his team.

"I understand that it’s not just Kyrie, there are people in this country who disagree with the notion of getting vaccinated," Silver said. "But, at least from everything that I understand, science is firmly on the side of getting vaccinated, and this is, in essence, a miracle vaccine.”

Silver was not alone in calling for Irving to get vaccinated, as Hall of Famer Charles Barkley also spoke about the issue on TNT's pregame show. Barkley urged Irving to think about the people around him who could be impacted by his decision to not get the vaccine, while applauding the Nets for refusing to let Irving join the team as a part-time player.

SI Recommends

“First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people...I think everybody should get vaccinated," Barkley said. "I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down and saying we’re not going to deal with this half on, half off. The only thing that bugs me is he’s still going to make $17 million sitting at home."

Silver continued his endorsement of the vaccine and tried to appeal to Irving on a level beyond how his decision has impacted his basketball career, advocating for vaccination as playing an integral role of a functioning society.

“It’s already saved tens of millions of lives. I think, at some point, for Kyrie to be an engaged member of society—putting aside this league—he needs to get vaccinated," Silver said. "That’s the law in New York: if you want to play in an arena, if you want to visit an arena, if you want to participate in an activity in an arena, you need to be vaccinated, and that’s where he finds himself.”

More NBA College Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Is Dumb
NBA

Adam Silver, Charles Barkley Urge Kyrie Irving to Get Vaccinated

During the NBA on TNT pregame show, commissioner Adam Silver and Charles Barkley called upon Irving to get the COVID-19 vaccine and rejoin the Nets.

Marvin Bagley with the Kings.
NBA

Bagley's Agent Calls Kings a 'Case Study in Mismanagement'

Marvin Bagley III's agent, Jeff Schwartz, ripped the Kings in a release and he said the Kings told Bagley he won't start in the season opener.

Oct 20, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Charlotte Hornets logo on the doors to the locker rooms prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center.
NBA

Hornets Honor Late Beat Reporter With Scholarship, Award

Rick Bonnell, who covered the Hornets for the Charlotte Observer from the team's inaugural season in 1988, unexpectedly died June 1.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid in Champions League
Soccer

Liverpool Continues to Play as Advertised—for Better or Worse

Liverpool's attack was still firing vs. Atlético Madrid, but its inconsistency elsewhere is leaving plenty to be desired in its quest to lift trophies once again.

Ben Simmons in the NBA Playoffs last year.
Play
NBA

76ers Suspend Simmons for Season Opener

76ers coach Doc Rivers reportedly threw Simmons out of practice on Tuesday, leading to the suspension.

Ben_Simmons_15642967
NBA

Ben Simmons and the Sixers Have Passed the Point of No Return

Philadelphia suspended its point guard for the season-opener after kicking him out of a team practice. Now what?

Karl-Anthony Towns dribbling the ball.
NBA

KAT Watches Gorilla Fight Videos Before Games

Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has quite an absurd pregame routine.

deandre-ayton-suns-clippers-
NBA

Suns GM: No 'Real Negotiations' Regarding Ayton Extension

Deandre Ayton and the Suns weren't close to agreeing to a contract extension before Monday's deadline.