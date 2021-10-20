Report: Delonte West Arrested After Encounter With Police

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on Tuesday night following an encounter with Boynton Beach, Fla. police, according to WPTV's Scott Sutton.

Per a case report obtained by WPTV, West was screaming profanities and banging on the glass doors of the police department's lobby while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka.

West, per the report obtained by WTPV, eventually put the drinks on the sidewalk but began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants in front of officers. One officer later initialized a Taser on West.

The police report reportedly said West smelled of alcohol and his speech was slowed and slurred. When they tried to arrest him, per the police report, he "continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants."

West is reportedly facing charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container. He was released on bail early Wednesday morning.

In 2015, West disclosed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. In the past, he has struggled with substance abuse and homelessness.

Last January, it was reported that West had started working at the rehab facility he attended in Florida.

After being selected by the Celtics in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft, West played for four teams during his eight years in the league. He spent the first three years of his career in Boston, becoming a fan favorite before being traded as part of the package that brought Ray Allen to the Celtics in 2007.

He last appeared with the Mavericks in 2011–12.

More NBA Coverage: