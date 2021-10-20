October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Delonte West Arrested After Encounter With Police

Author:

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on Tuesday night following an encounter with Boynton Beach, Fla. police, according to WPTV's Scott Sutton.

Per a case report obtained by WPTV, West was screaming profanities and banging on the glass doors of the police department's lobby while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka.

West, per the report obtained by WTPV, eventually put the drinks on the sidewalk but began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants in front of officers. One officer later initialized a Taser on West.

The police report reportedly said West smelled of alcohol and his speech was slowed and slurred. When they tried to arrest him, per the police report, he "continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants."

West is reportedly facing charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container. He was released on bail early Wednesday morning.

SI Recommends

In 2015, West disclosed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. In the past, he has struggled with substance abuse and homelessness. 

Last January, it was reported that West had started working at the rehab facility he attended in Florida.

After being selected by the Celtics in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft, West played for four teams during his eight years in the league. He spent the first three years of his career in Boston, becoming a fan favorite before being traded as part of the package that brought Ray Allen to the Celtics in 2007. 

He last appeared with the Mavericks in 2011–12.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

delonte-west-cavs
NBA

Report: Delonte West Arrested After Encounter With Police

West is reportedly facing charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.

jalen-green-rockets-drive
NBA

Why the Rockets Believe in Their Backcourt of the Future

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are the new face of the franchise in Houston. Can they bring the Rockets back to relevance?

Closeup of Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot
Extra Mustard

Jaguars’ Smoot Delivers Baby Daughter in His Living Room

He really came through in the clutch.

100-influential-jasmine-bellamy
More Sports

Jasmine Bellamy Is Dedicated to Leading the Tough Conversations

The Reebok head of merchandising, planning, allocation and logistics is also the company's "culture transformer," focused on strengthening its in-house diversity and inclusion efforts.

BakerMay
Play
Betting

Best Player Props to Bet for Broncos vs. Browns

Two injured quarterbacks take the stage on Thursday Night Football. Which players should you wager on scoring touchdowns?

Steve-Bruce-Fired-Newcastle
Soccer

Newcastle Fires Bruce in First Shakeup Since Takeover

Steve Bruce is out as Newcastle manager, with Frank Lampard and Paulo Fonseca reportedly being considered as a replacement.

dCOVbulls_HZ
Play
NBA

How Chicago Became the NBA's Most Intriguing Team

Splashy offseason moves have Bulls fans reenergized, but how far can the franchise go without a true superstar?

Duke's Paolo Banchero
College Basketball

ACC Men's Preview: Can League Powers Bounce Back?

The conference took a step back in 2020–21, but several reloaded rosters hope to make that an anomaly.