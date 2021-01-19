SI.com
Former NBA Guard Delonte West Takes Job at Rehab Facility He Attended

Delonte West's recovery continues to flourish, with the former NBA point guard now working at the rehab facility he attended in Florida, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

West went to the facility last September with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban reunited West with his mother, Delphina Addison, after picking the 37-year-old up at a Dallas gas station. West and Cuban have since remained in close contact.

Last November, Cuban provided an update on West's progress at the recovery center and a video surfaced showing the former point guard returning to the basketball court.

In 2015, West disclosed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. He battled substance abuse and homelessness prior to Cuban bringing him to the rehab center.

After being selected by the Celtics in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft, West played for four teams during his eight years in the league. He logged the first three years of his career in Boston, becoming a fan favorite before being traded as part of the package that brought Ray Allen to the Celtics in 2007. He played his final season with the Mavericks in 2011-12.

