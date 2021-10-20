Harden Dismisses Lack of Contract Extension With Nets

James Harden dismissed concerns over his lack of a contract extension with the Nets on Tuesday, saying he has no plans to leave Brooklyn.

Harden was eligible to sign a contract extension with the Nets before the deadline on Oct. 18, and he will now have the opportunity to opt out of his contract and into free agency after the 2021-22 season. But joining a third franchise in three seasons next summer doesn't appear to be on Harden's agenda for now.

"I don't plan on leaving this organization and the situation that we have," Harden said Tuesday. "So my focus, honestly, is just focus on the season and then winning the championship."

"The contract and all that stuff will bear itself out, but my focus is going to be locked on this season."

Harden can opt-in to a $47.4 million salary in 2022-23 before adding a four-year, $223 million extension onto that deal, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. Kevin Durant signed a $198 million extension with the Nets in August, keeping him in Brooklyn through at least 2025-26.

More NBA Coverage:

• Be Patient With the Lakers

• Is This the End of NBA Dynasties?

• Seven Breakout Candidates for the 2021–22 NBA Season

• NBA Entertaining Rankings: Most Exciting Teams to Watch