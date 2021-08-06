Report: Kevin Durant to Sign Contract Extension with Nets

Nets star Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the team when he becomes eligible on Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Durant's new deal will put his total career on-court earnings above a half a billion dollars. With this extension, the 32-year-old will decline his current player option for the 2022-23 season and will add four years beginning in 2022.

The 11-time NBA All-Star is currently playing in the 2020 Tokyo Games with Team USA, hoping to lead the national team to its fourth-straight gold medal. Durant recently became the all-time U.S. Olympic leader in points, surpassing Carmelo Anthony.

During the 2020-21 regular season, Durant averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He also set career highs in field goal percentage (53.7%) and three-point percentage (45%).

In the playoffs, he increased his production, averaging 34.3 points per game, 9.3 rebounds while shooting 54.2% from the floor. Durant's extension comes after the Nets secured several other pieces of their roster this offseason by keeping Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown, signing Patty Mills and James Johnson and drafting Cameron Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Before Durant joined the Nets, he played with the Warriors, with whom he won two NBA championships and a Finals MVP. After rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors, Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets on June 30, 2019 as part of a sign-and-trade.

The four-time scoring champ missed the entire 2019-2020 season before making his Nets debut in the 2020-21 season.

More NBA Coverage:

• Winners and Losers From NBA Free Agency

• Knicks Make Measured Moves in NBA Free Agency

• Best Signings and Worst Moves in NBA Free Agency