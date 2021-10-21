October 21, 2021
NBA
LaMelo Ball Has Made the Hornets Buzzworthy: Unchecked
LaMelo Ball is the first thing to make the Charlotte Hornets cool since Starter jackets. He doesn’t even need his dad to be his hype man because his game does all the talking. 

And if he can add a little Damian Lillard with the pull-up three to the Jason Kidd-esque skills he’s already displayed, then he’s got more than highlights in his future. He’s proven he’s got the presence of a superstar and clearly dresses the part too. An All-Star appearance is likely up next.

The question I’ve always had is whether he’d be able to score at the rate needed to truly be on that elite level. Scoring 31 points with seven threes in the first game of his sophomore season is certainly a good start however. Of course he added nine rebounds and seven assists because all around impact has always been his forte. 

His effort was appreciated as he already received MVP chants and is on record saying he wants to build up the franchise to which he was drafted. 

And unlike LaMelo, NBA fans are no longer dishing a no-look pass when it comes to watching the Hornets on League Pass. Which is an accomplishment in and of itself since that team has occupied basketball irrelevancy for a while.

Because not only is LaMelo Ball a player who is capturing the imagination of current fans, but he’s got a chance to be the type of baller we will talk about when we are grandpas and grandmamas.

