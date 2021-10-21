Check Out LaMelo Ball's Unique Outfit After The Hornets Beat The Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina, and after the game LaMelo Ball was wearing a unique outfit.

The video of Ball in his outfit after the game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

The second-year point guard had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Hornets defeated the Pacers 124-123.

Ball won the 2021 NBA Rookie of The Year Award after being the third overall pick in the draft last season.

