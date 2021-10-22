Dwight Howard, Klay Thompson Among NBA Top 75 Snubs

October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated’s 75 Most Iconic NBA Covers
Klay Thompson, Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard, Klay Thompson Among NBA Top 75 Anniversary Team Snubs

As the NBA unveiled its 75th Anniversary team of the league's all-time greatest players, Lakers center Dwight Howard and Warriors guard and forward Klay Thompson were noticeably absent from the list.

Social media discussions centered around Howard being omitted from the list despite his resume. Howard, a 2020 NBA champion with the Lakers, is an eight-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA First team player and one of four players with three or more players NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is a six-time All-Star, earned All-NBA First Team honors in 2018, four-time All-NBA Second Team honors and the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year. 

While one half of the Splash Brothers earned a spot on the anniversary team, Thompson felt that he should have been on the list.

"Maybe I'm just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head, I'm Top 75 all time," Thompson wrote on Instagram. 

Other notable players snubbed from the list include Adrian Dantley, Tracy McGrady, Dikembe Mutombo, Kyrie Irving and Vince Carter.

The list of players for the 75th Anniversary Team was compiled by a panel of current and former players, coaches, general managers, team executives, WNBA legends and sportswriters. 

