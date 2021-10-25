October 25, 2021
NBA
Pair of Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers Sells for Record Price

A pair of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million Sunday, setting a record for sneakers sold at auction, per Sotheby's.

The signed red-and-white sneakers were worn during Jordan's fifth NBA game during his rookie season with the Bulls.

Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby's streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement that the "record-breaking result for the Jordan Nike Air Ships affirms the place of Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan franchise at the pinnacle of the sneaker market."

The buyer was Nick Fiorella, a high-end cards collector, Sotheby’s said in a statement, per Bloomberg.

Six Rings and Seven Sneakers: The Story Behind Michael Jordan’s NBA Finals Shoes

A pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 High game-worn sneakers from 1985 set the previous auction record when they were sold in August 2020 for $615,000.

While the pair sold Sunday set a record for sneakers sold at auction, they are not the most expensive pair ever sold. This past April, the company Rares bought a $1.8 million pair of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers in a Sotheby’s private sale, making them the most expensive known pair of shoes ever sold.

