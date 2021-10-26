NBA wing Iman Shumpert had his first career 40-point performance this week, but not on the basketball court. Shumpert, along with his pro partner Daniella Karagach put together a perfect score on this week's Dancing with the Stars on "Horror Night."

With the given theme, the duo elected to pay homage to the 2019 horror film Us that centers around murderous doppelgängers dressed in red jumpsuits. Shumpert and Karagach danced to the "I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix)" in the movie, a creepier version of the 1995 hit song, while wearing the red jumpsuits seen in the hit film.

Their impressive performance awarded them a 40/40 score as the 2016 NBA champion was able to keep his season alive on the show. Shumpert, 31, hasn't been signed to a team yet this NBA season after appearing in just two Nets games last year. He spoke with Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni earlier in the season and spoke about his newest venture while still wanting to play in the NBA.

"I’m just continuing to challenge myself any way I can," Shumpert told Sports Illustrated. "I'm gonna do that but trust me, in my head I’m thinking, it's just loading a space; somebody is gonna call. You know, hopefully once the season picks up, somebody says they need me. They’ll ask 'Are you in shape?' and they’ll be thoroughly impressed with what they see."

