Report: Zion Williamson Doing Light Running on the Court

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has started doing a little bit of running on the court, according to NOLA.com's Christian Clark.

Williamson, who has been battling a foot injury, will have another series of test on his right foot later this week or early next week, according to Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

There is still no timetable for when Williamson will return to the court.

Williamson, 21, was evaluated nearly two weeks ago in which New Orleans general manager David Griffin told reporters that the Pelicans big man will return to the court when it is safe for him to do so.

The 2021 NBA All-Star dealt with injuries in his first two seasons in the NBA. During his rookie campaign, Williamson played in 24 games while playing 61 games in his second year.

Last season, Williamson averaged 27 points per game while shooting 61.1% from the floor. New Orleans (1-3) won its first game of the 2021 season on Monday as the Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves 107-98.

The Pelicans dropped their first three games of the season against the 76ers, the Bulls and the Timberwolves.

More NBA Coverage: