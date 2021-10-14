No Timetable for Williamson's Return From Foot Injury

October 14, 2021
Publish date:

Zion Williamson (Foot) to Be Reevaluated in Two Weeks, No Timetable to Return

Author:

The Pelicans announced Thursday that Zion Williamson will be reevaluated by team doctors in roughly two weeks as he continues to nurse a foot injury.

No timetable has been set for Williamson's return to the floor. 

"There is no fixed timeline for his return to game action, but the doctors are encouraged by this last batch of images," New Orleans general manager David Griffin said Thursday. "Doctors will take additional imaging 2 to 2 1/2 weeks from now as guides and landmarks for taking the next steps."

"It's everyone's goal that Zion return to play as soon as is safely possible. ... When he's able to return safely, he will do that."

Williamson, 21, has battled injury in each of his first two NBA seasons. He played just 24 games as a rookie before a 61-game campaign in 2020–21, a season in which he averaged 27 points per game on 61.1% from the field. Williamson turned in a historically efficient sophomore season, though the Pelicans finished No. 11 in the Western Conference at 31–41. 

New Orleans will open the 2021–22 campaign on Oct. 20 against Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The Pelicans are seeking their first playoff berth since '18 this season. 

