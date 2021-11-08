Report: Joel Embiid Tests Positive for COVID-19

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Tests Positive for COVID-19, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

Author:

Sixers center Joel Embiid has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid was planning to rest for Monday night's game against the Knicks but was also not present at the team's shootaround.

The team's All-NBA center is the latest member of the organization to be placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols. 

Veteran forward Tobias Harris entered into the health and safety protocols on Nov. 1, and second-year forward Isaiah Joe also entered the protocol last Thursday. Matisse Thybulle, whose locker is next to Joe's, was also placed in the health and safety protocols Friday. Both will also miss Monday's game against the Knicks

The four-time All-Star leads Philadelphia in a number of categories, including averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, he is expected to miss at least 10 days, unless Embiid is able to return two negative COVID-19 tests within 24 hours.

The Sixers plays the Knicks Monday and host the Bucks on Tuesday. They play the Raptors on Thursday at home before beginning a six-game road trip that includes games against the Pacers, Nuggets and Trail Blazers.

